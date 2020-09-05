Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

