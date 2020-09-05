Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Trading Down 7.1%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 5,278,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 2,443,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,419 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

