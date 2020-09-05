ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 30th total of 78,780,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

