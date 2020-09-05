Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,664,000 after buying an additional 120,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $266.50. 1,514,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,329. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

