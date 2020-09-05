Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Sells $12,421,726.88 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,692,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

