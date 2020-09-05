Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $205.96 and last traded at $207.78. Approximately 1,199,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 703,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.70.

Specifically, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,111 shares of company stock worth $13,394,455. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Verisign by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Verisign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Verisign by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Verisign by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

