Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 11,469,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 16,394,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Equities analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

