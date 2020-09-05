Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,815 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $$50.95 during midday trading on Friday. 2,110,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.