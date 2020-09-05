Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,956,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,587,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,994,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $189.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.