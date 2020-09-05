Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,002,000 after purchasing an additional 783,585 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,630. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.