ValuEngine Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Fundamental Research started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $89.93 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of RY stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 146.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 250,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

