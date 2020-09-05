ValuEngine Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Read More: retirement calculator

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.