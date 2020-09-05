Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $187.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company’s operations continue to be impacted by the pandemic. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, it has also withdrawn 2020 guidance. This along with high competition and weather-related woes remain potent headwinds. Moreover, the company might delay entry into new markets due to the ongoing crisis. It anticipates fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results to be negatively impacted by the travel environment and dismal visitation to the company’s resort properties. However, the company has been benefitting from increased focus on season pass program. Also, continuous efforts on digital marketing and media advertising, and reopening of Ski resorts are likely to boost traffic and sales in the days ahead.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.82.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

