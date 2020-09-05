Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.09% of Universal Insurance worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $10,154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Insurance by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 145,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

