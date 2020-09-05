Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBX. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.08. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $914,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $107,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

