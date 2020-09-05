United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Down 5.5%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $171.66 and last traded at $174.39. 1,006,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,422,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

