United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Down 5.5%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $171.66 and last traded at $174.39. 1,006,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,422,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.
In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
