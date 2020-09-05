United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.43. The company had a trading volume of 964,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,281. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.