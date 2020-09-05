United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,580 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. 3,598,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,424. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $166.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.45.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

