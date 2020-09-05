Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $216.13.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
