Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $216.13.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.