Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $57,500.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Catherine Ann Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $240.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

