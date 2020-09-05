U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,399,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

