Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $335.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $10.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.81. 275,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,311. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,061. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

