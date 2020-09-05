Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of GDOT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

