Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLG. Laurentian decreased their target price on Troilus Gold from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Troilus Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Troilus Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

