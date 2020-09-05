Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.05 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.02.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $626.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

