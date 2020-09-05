Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of TSE opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

