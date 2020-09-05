Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Short Interest Update

Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 30th total of 2,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,827.1 days.

TCNGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

