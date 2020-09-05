TRAVIS PERKINS/S’s (TPRKY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

TRAVIS PERKINS/S stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

