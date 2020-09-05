Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.8% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

