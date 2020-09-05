Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. 1,460,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,396. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

