TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of TransAct Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TACT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 23,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,391. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

