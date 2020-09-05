Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 333,935 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 133,574 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $456,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $24,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.