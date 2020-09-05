Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Stock Position Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Titan International worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Titan International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 420,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 115,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

TWI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 243,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,325. The company has a market cap of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.01.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.