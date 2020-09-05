Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 6,657,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,710,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Specifically, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,608 shares of company stock worth $7,673,579 in the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $770.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tilray by 252.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 240,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

