Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of 230.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 498,750 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.