Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $197.10 million, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 71,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 38,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

