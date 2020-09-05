Thomas E. Tucker Sells 2,500 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $19.59 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $936.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

