TheStreet Upgrades Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) to “B-“

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.31.
Shares of COO opened at $323.49 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.