TheStreet Upgrades Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) to “B-“

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.31.

Shares of COO opened at $323.49 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

