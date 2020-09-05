TheStreet Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

