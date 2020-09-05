TheStreet Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LX. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.