Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $414.49 and last traded at $419.67. Approximately 1,221,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,729,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.