The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Hong Kong and China Gas from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

