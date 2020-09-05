TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.66. 589,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 205,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

