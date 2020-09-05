Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CFO Frank T. Connor Sells 69,566 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TXT stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $891,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Textron by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Textron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

