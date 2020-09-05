Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CEO Scott C. Donnelly Sells 227,766 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Textron stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Textron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

