Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Tetra Tech worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $92.97 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

