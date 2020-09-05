Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,671.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 928,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

