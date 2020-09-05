Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 73,327 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 161,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,651. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $941.59 million, a PE ratio of 136.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

