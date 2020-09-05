Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 240,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 185,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.55 million, a PE ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

