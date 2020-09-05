Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of PlayAGS worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 226,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 285,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.66. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.80.

AGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

